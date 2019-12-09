cubic clock

for THE HOUR GLASS

A clock that is designed in the shape of a slanted cube thanks to a sliced-off vertex that allows the clock to balance on its corner. The long and the short hands overlap one another 22 times throughout the day, but only at noon and midnight they will meet in the vertical-upright position and will complete the cube’s shape, as if time is reset after completing a twelve-hour cycle. The functionality of the clock is created by removing and cutting elements of the cube, rather than adding unnecessary parts and materials, resulting in a clock that reveals it’s true form, only twice in a day.